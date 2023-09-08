 Madhya Pradesh: Sermons Delievered By Pandit Dhirendra Shastri End In Sagar
On the last day of his sermon, Shastri emphasized the importance of good company.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The series of sermons delivered by Bageshwar Dham temple priest Dhirendra Shastri, came to an end in Sagar on Friday.

Shastri lauded the devotion of the residents of Khurai town of the district, and said that he was overwhelmed upon seeing love and reverence for him by the residents of Khurai.

He reflected back on his conversation with urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, and said that Singh had pleaded with him to visit Khurai town one day, which he fulfilled by conducting sermon there.

He also elaborated on the attributes of Lord Hanuman and said that despite being indomitable and strongest of all, he does not consider it to be his virtue and attributes his strength to his devotion towards Lord Ram.

He added that one who is devoid of wits can also attain a good life by keeping good company. During the sermon, minister Bhupendra Singh, Saroj Singh, Abhiraj Singh and other dignitaries were also present.  

