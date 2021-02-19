Madhya Pradesh: Serious corruption charges made against RTO officials

BHOPAL: Various transport associations have been levelling serious corruption charges against the staff of the transport department posted at the inter-state border. The most interesting part is that, after the transporters complained to the Lokayukta, their complaint was forwarded to the transport department for investigation.

“We’ve been complaining at all platforms. We complained to the senior officials of the transport department and the police, as well, but no action was taken,” said CL Mukati, president of the Indore Truck Operators’ and Transport Association. This association has been representing other transporter groups, as well.

After the transporters didn’t get response from other agencies a complaint was submitted with the Lokayukta. After no initial response, reminders were written to the lokayukta in August, September and December urging them to trap the corrupt officials posted at inter-state border check posts.

After lot of follow-up of the complaints, the Lokayukta forwarded the complaint to the transport department. This was rather shocking for the transporters as the complaint was forwarded to the same department against which the charges were made, Mukati added.