Madhya Pradesh September 9, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Takes 3-Day Break; Heavy Rain Likely In 4 Districts From September 12 | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is likely to take another three-day break in Madhya Pradesh, with no heavy or very heavy rainfall expected anywhere in the state till September 11, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal. Light rain may continue at some places during this period. However, a new weather system is expected to bring rain back to the state from September 12, with heavy rain likely in four districts.

Rain From September 12

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area is expected to become active over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal on September 11. Its effect is likely to start showing from the next day, September 12.

On September 12, heavy rain is expected in Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh and Katni, according to the forecast. Other parts of the state may also receive rain as the system becomes active.

Light Rain Likely Till September 11

For the next three days, on September 9, 10 and 11, light rain is likely at some places in Madhya Pradesh. However, if local weather systems remain active and there is enough moisture in the air, some districts may also receive heavier showers.

The weather department said there is currently no major weather system active over the state, which is why heavy rain is not expected in the next few days.

Clouds Clear Over Most Parts Of MP

New satellite images released by the weather department on Tuesday showed that clouds had cleared from most parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal and several other districts saw bright sunshine during the day. However, Sheopur, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Khargone and Barwani received light rain and saw cloudy weather.

Weather scientist Arun Sharma said that no major system is currently active over the state, so there is no possibility of widespread heavy rain for now.

23 Districts Record Above-Average Rainfall

According to the IMD, 23 districts have recorded more than their average rainfall so far. These include Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, the latest weather update shows heavy rain warning for Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh and Katni on September 12, while several other districts may see rain during the day.