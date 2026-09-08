Madhya Pradesh September 8, 2026, Weather Update: State Records 31.1 Inches Rainfall; Heavy Rain Forecast In Rewa, Shahdol Regions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 31.1 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon season, which is around 83.5% of the season’s expected rainfall, according to the latest state weather data.

Weather Forecast

According to the latest state forecast, the rain activity is expected to remain more active over eastern Madhya Pradesh, particularly the Rewa and Shahdol regions, while other parts of the state may see lighter showers.

The IMD has also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and stay away from trees, electric poles and water bodies.

Mauganj has recorded the highest rainfall in the state at around 53 inches, while Alirajpur has received the lowest at about 13.6 inches.

The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh have received more rain compared with the western parts. The Indore-Ujjain region has recorded comparatively less rainfall during the monsoon season.

Rain To Continue In Eastern MP

The latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the rain is likely to continue in parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next few days. On September 8, heavy rain is expected in Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi, while many other districts may receive light to moderate showers.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph at some places across the state. Several districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Shahdol, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Jabalpur, are among those where such weather activity is possible.

The weather department has warned that heavy rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and a rise in river and stream water levels. Some low-lying roads and bridges may also face temporary closure if water levels rise.

Meanwhile, a recent weather system has already brought rain to several parts of the state. On September 7, Gwalior and Chambal divisions received rain at many places, while Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions also recorded rain at several locations.

With more rain expected in the coming days, the overall rainfall gap in several districts could reduce further.