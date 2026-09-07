Madhya Pradesh September 7, 2026, Weather Updates: Rewa, Satna and Nearby Districts Likely To Receive Heavy Rain; Two Gates Of Kaliyasot Dam Opened | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two monsoon systems are currently active over the upper parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to a forecast of heavy rainfall in several parts of the state over the next four days.

Weather expected on Monday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, heavy rainfall is likely in six districts - Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna and Rewa - during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected in the Malwa-Nimar region, including the Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Several other districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar and Damoh, may witness light to moderate rainfall, with some places likely to receive heavy showers.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Dam gates opened in Bhopal

Heavy rainfall continued in several districts on Sunday. In Bhopal, two gates of the Kaliyasot Dam were opened again due to rising water levels. Four gates of the dam had also been opened briefly on Saturday night before being closed after water was released.

In Ujjain, the historic Mahakal Gate on the road connecting Mahakal Temple and Ram Ghat collapsed late Saturday night following heavy rainfall.

Kaliyasot Dam |

In Shivpuri district, the body of a 21-year-old man, identified as Ram Rawat, was found near a riverbank at Gehloni. He had reportedly been swept away while crossing a flooded causeway on Friday. An SDERF team had carried out a search operation on Saturday, but his body was found by villagers on Sunday after the water level receded.

Heavy rainfall has also affected rural areas. In Shajapur's Akodia, continuous rain has raised concerns about damage to soybean crops due to waterlogging in fields.

In Morena's Kailaras area, a bridge over the Gurah stream on the Kherli-Pachokhara Road was submerged after heavy rain. People crossing the flooded stream were seen using a large vessel tied with ropes to move from one side to the other.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rainfall records

Despite the recent heavy rainfall, several districts in Madhya Pradesh are still facing a rainfall deficit.

The eastern region, including the Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, has recorded rainfall below normal levels. Districts such as Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni have recorded between 2% and 23% less rainfall than normal.

However, the rainfall situation in eastern Madhya Pradesh has improved significantly over the past week due to widespread heavy rain and flood-like conditions in several districts.

The western part of the state continues to face a larger rainfall deficit. Districts including Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Barwani, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha have recorded between 1% and 54% less rainfall than the seasonal average.

Weather expected in next 2 days

September 8

Heavy Rainfall: Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi

Rainfall: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

September 9

Heavy Rainfall: Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur and Mandla

Rainfall: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Dindori, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.