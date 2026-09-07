Overheard In Bhopal: In Turmoil, Conflict Continues, Important Department, Frequent Transfers & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

In turmoil

The central government is experiencing turmoil these days. As a result, it has changed the assignments of some officers. The government has recently removed a senior IAS officer from the MP cadre from an important department. Similarly, it gave an important assignment to a woman officer. Now, the centre considers handing over important work to two more officers from the state. An officer who has gone to the centre plays an important role in many cases. Sahib’s feedback on any officer remains important. Against this backdrop, the government posted some officers from the state in important ministries. People in the corridors of power say a Sahib from the state, holding an important position as a secretary-rank officer at the centre, may get a significant assignment. Similarly, an officer posted in the loop line may get an important task in the mainstream administration. Sahib’s arrival in Delhi has, in fact, provided a platform to the officers from the state to voice their perspectives.

Conflict continues

A tussle over the posting of collectors and SPs from two districts continues in the state. The government confronted many problems because of an agitation that started from the two districts. The higher-ups in the government received feedback that these officers remained behind the problems. Thus, the government decided to transfer the SPs and collectors of these two districts. Although the administration agreed to shift the collectors, the police headquarters objected to shifting the SPs. After the police headquarters opposed the transfer of SPs, the IAS officers contested removing the collectors. During a discussion over the issue, the higher-ups beheld that only shifting collectors would send a wrong message to the public. Thus, the government should transfer the collectors and the SPs of both districts. Since hearing the news of their shifting, the four officers have swung into action either to save their positions or to get honourable postings in some other departments.

Brothers active

The activities of the brothers of an IAS officer have stirred up a discussion in his office. The place where Sahib works deals with many people. After the old payment of some suppliers stalled in the processing phase, the Sahib’s brothers became active. Those who want to get their work done contact Sahib’s brothers. They recommend the officer for the work of the person after making deals with him. The officer, too, makes efforts to get the work done. But the officer’s attitude bothers other officers and employees of the department. They think that if Sahib's brothers take all the money, what will they do? It has not happened to the officer for the first time. The same thing took place in the departments where he previously remained posted. During his posting in a department, his brothers divided districts amongst themselves to make money. Because a lot of negative perceptions surround the officer, nobody in the government likes him.

Important department

An officer, once holding prime postings, searches for an important department these days. He has been fighting for two and half years for a better posting. The government transferred him from an important position to the loop line. But as he did not work even during his posting in the loop line, he remained sidelined. The officer has returned to Mantralaya through his efforts, but he remains unsatisfied. The department where the government has posted him experiences a low workload. So, the officer wants an important department. Sahib runs after powerful officers for posting in a department of his choice. He also explains to his bosses that he had no role in the matter for which the government punished him. Sahib has recently met a powerful person at an important place through which he tries to get the department of his choice.

Frequent transfers

Few officers have been able to hold onto a position widely considered desirable for an IPS officer. Whatever may be the reason, anyone joining the post gets transfer orders before completing his tenure. In the past two years and nine months, the fourth IPS officer joined the department as director. The head of state sent an officer – loyal to him – to the department after transferring the one who had held the position. The officer, posted to the department, wanted to stay there, but the government transferred him to an important division within a few months of his posting there. The officer wanted to return to the department, but it did not happen. After the transfer of this officer, the one whom the government sent to the department could stay there only for a few months. He got an important position. Now, the government has posted the fourth officer to the place. He will retire after two years. Because of frequent transfer in the department, chances of him staying there for two years look slim.

Sahib’s love for publicity

An IPS officer’s craving for publicity has ignited a debate in his department. He regularly does podcasts with influencers and makes reels. The officer spends most of his time on making podcasts and publicity. He publicises the amount of work he has done in his career as an IPS officer. But Sahib’s hunt for publicity pesters other officers. The department where he works handles a lot of files, and due to his busyness in other activities, his subordinates cannot meet him. The officer is currently making efforts to secure a key position. For this reason, he makes efforts through an influential person. He previously used the powerful person for his work. Given Sahib’s attitude, the entire department remains opposed to his turning his ambition into reality.