Madhya Pradesh September 4, 2026 Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Lash Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon activity remains strong across Madhya Pradesh, with cloudy skies, rainfall and thunderstorms expected in several parts of the state. Bhopal and Indore are among the major cities witnessing the impact of the ongoing weather system.

In Bhopal, the temperature was around 23°C in the morning, with cloudy conditions prevailing across the city. Rain is expected to continue through the day, bringing relief from the recent humid weather.

The city may also experience thunderstorms and intermittent showers over the next few days.

In Indore, the morning minimum temperature was recorded at around 21.2°C. The city received approximately 18 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while humidity remained very high. Cloudy skies and further spells of rain are likely today.

Across Madhya Pradesh, several districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Areas including Jabalpur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara and surrounding regions may experience showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Weather conditions are expected to remain active over the coming days, with more rainfall likely in both eastern and western parts of the state.

Some districts could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, potentially leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and temporary disruption to traffic.

The Metrological department has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and lightning, particularly in open areas. Farmers and commuters are also advised to monitor local weather updates before planning outdoor activities.

State is likely to remain under the influence of an active monsoon pattern, with rain providing relief from heat but also raising concerns about localized waterlogging and strong winds.