EOW Conducts Searches, Finds PWD Executive Engineer Owning Property Worth ₹ 11 Crore In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted searches at three premises linked to a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer posted at Balaghat in a disproportionate assets case and found property worth Rs 11 crore on Thursday, said officials.

Three EOW teams started searches at the government accommodation of PWD executive engineer Kamalkishore Singare in Balaghat and his residences in Chhindwara and Bhopal at around 6 am, the officials said.

Singare had been posted in Balaghat for the past 14 months.

There had been complaints against him of demanding commission from contractors in exchange for clearing construction bills.

A complaint was lodged against him with the EOW in Jabalpur on July 13, following which the action was initiated.

Property found in Chhindwara

Land and house Rs 3 crore, cash Rs 7.50 lakh, household inventory Rs 1 crore, gold jewellery Rs 52 lakh, silver jewellery Rs 1.20 lakh, SUV Rs 22 lakh, three motorcycles Rs 4 lakh, shopping complex Rs 1.50 crore.

Police have found 12 bank accounts in different banks. The police have written a letter to the banks to provide the details. Farmhouse in Chhindwara: Land and money spent on construction Rs 2 crore, tractor Rs 8 lakh, trolley Rs 1.50 lakh, and agriculture equipment Rs 5 lakh.

Balaghat property

Cash Rs 2.50 lakh.

Bhopal property

Land and house Rs 2 crore and household inventories Rs 3.50 lakh.