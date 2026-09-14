Madhya Pradesh September 14, 2026, Weather Update: Rivers Swell, Dams Open Gates As 3 Monsoon Systems Bring Heavy Rain Across State | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three monsoon systems remained active over Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, bringing heavy rain to several parts of the state. The western parts, including Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions, saw spells of rain, while rivers, streams and ponds overflowed in some areas.

According to the IMD Bhopal, three weather systems, including a low-pressure area and a trough, are active over the state. Their combined effect has brought rain to parts of Indore and Ujjain divisions that had received less rain earlier in the monsoon.

Heavy Rain Forecast In Several Districts

The weather forecast for Monday predicts heavy rain in Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Guna and Sheopur. Light to heavy rain is also likely in several other districts across Madhya Pradesh.

Light to heavy rain is also likely in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Rain To Ease After September 15

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Naik said western Madhya Pradesh may continue to receive heavy rain at some places on September 14. The rain is expected to continue as the low-pressure area moves towards Rajasthan and Gujarat.

However, rain activity is likely to gradually reduce across Madhya Pradesh after September 15. The seven-day forecast suggests that western parts of the state may continue to see spells of light to heavy rain.

Heavy rain was reported in Bhopal and several other districts on Sunday. In Sendhwa, Barwani, rivers, streams and ponds remained swollen. The district’s largest pond in Ralawati also overflowed following the rain.

Heavy rain was also reported from Maksi in Shajapur, Petlawad in Jhabua, Kasrawad in Khargone and Khandwa.

In Tikamgarh, four gates of the Ban Sujara Dam were opened after heavy rain. The Lakhadeh hill river in the forest area of Harda also remained swollen. Mhow, Omkareshwar, Ratlam and several other areas received heavy rain.