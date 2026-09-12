Madhya Pradesh September 12, 2026, Weather Update: Monsoon Returns To State; Heavy Rain Alert In 15 Districts From Sept 13-15 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon system has become active again in Madhya Pradesh after a break of three to four days, bringing rain back to several parts of the state. On Friday, Bhopal, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and several other districts received rainfall.

In Bhopal, rain accompanied by strong winds reduced visibility to less than 100 metres at some places. The poor visibility and heavy rain slowed down traffic in several areas. In Damoh, low-lying areas were waterlogged after the rain.

MP Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The areas under the heavy rain alert include Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat and Chhatarpur.

The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast also indicates that rain may continue in many parts of the state over the next few days. Heavy rain is likely in some areas on September 13, September 14 and September 15, while other districts may receive light to moderate showers.

The IMD has forecast rain in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Ratlam, Betul, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, Tikamgarh and Niwari. Rain intensity may vary from light to heavy across these districts.

Several districts had remained dry for the past few days, leading to increased heat and humidity in Madhya Pradesh. With the return of monsoon rain, residents are expected to get some relief from the humid weather.

Bhopal usually receives around 7 inches of rain in September. However, the city has received more than its average September rainfall for the past five years. The overall record shows that Bhopal received more than 30 inches of rain during September 1961. The highest rainfall recorded in 24 hours was 9.2 inches on September 2, 1947.