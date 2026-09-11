Madhya Pradesh September 11, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Returns To State After 3-Day Break; Over Dozen Districts On Alert | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a three-day break, the Madhya Pradesh monsoon has become active again, bringing fresh rain activity across the state. The latest Madhya Pradesh weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 12 districts on Friday, September 11. The September 11 weather forecast includes Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Maihar, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni and Chhindwara. The MP weather update also forecasts rain in more parts of the state from September 12.

IMD Weather Forecast

The latest weather map shows Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Dewas, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat under the heavy rain alert category for September 12.

Other districts may see light rain or cloudy weather, while some areas could remain sunny. These include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Ratlam, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Singrauli, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Heat and humidity increased during rain break

Madhya Pradesh has not received heavy rain for the last three days, leading to a rise in heat and humidity. Bhopal saw strong sunshine on Thursday, while sunny conditions were also reported in Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

The weather department said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, an active monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation are supporting the return of rain in the state.

Rain deficit still at 8%

Madhya Pradesh received 14% less rain than normal in June. Heavy rain in the early part of July reduced the gap, but the monsoon later took two breaks, leading to several dry days.

Another strong weather system became active in the last week of July. Despite this, the state recorded 13% less rain in July. The July and August rainfall quota was later completed, but the shortage from June remained.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 8% less rainfall than normal this monsoon season.