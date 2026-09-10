Madhya Pradesh September 10, 2026, Weather Update: No Heavy Rain For 3 Days; Showers To Return On Sept 13

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon system has weakened over Madhya Pradesh, with satellite images showing that clouds have cleared from most parts of the state. No heavy rain was reported anywhere on Wednesday.

The weather is likely to remain similar for the next three days, with sunny skies in most areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, there is no heavy rain alert for any district on Thursday. However, a heavy rain alert has been issued for Umaria, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori on Friday.

No Active Rain System In MP

The weather department said there is currently no active system bringing rain to Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is active over the western region, but it is not having much effect on the state.

Due to the weak system, most parts of MP saw bright sunshine on Wednesday. Bhopal also witnessed a sudden change in weather, leaving people uncomfortable. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with sunshine in most places. Some areas may still receive light rain.

Western MP May Get Heavy Rain On September 13

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said no major weather system is currently active over the state, so heavy rain is not expected in the coming days.

However, heavy rain may return to parts of western Madhya Pradesh on September 13, according to the weather department.

MP Still 7% Short Of Rainfall

The state received 14% less rainfall in June. Heavy rain during the early days of July improved the situation. However, the monsoon went through two breaks, with several days seeing little or no rain.

A strong system became active again in the last week, but the state still recorded 13% less rainfall at that stage. While July and August later received enough rain to meet their monthly targets, the rainfall shortage from June could not be fully covered.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh has received 7% less rainfall than normal so far this monsoon.