Madhya Pradesh: Senior citizens’ pension hiked from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a hike in pension for senior citizens from existing Rs 600 to Rs 1,000.

CM said, “Forms for Ladli Behana scheme will be filled from March 5. Those who have land up to 5 acre, will be eligible for it.”

Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 per month will be given to women of poor and middle-class families. Applications will be filled by visiting villages and wards to identify the beneficiaries

He was addressing bhoomi pujan programme held for various developmental works worth Rs 28 crore in Jagdishpur in Bhopal, on Tuesday.

MP Pragya Singh Thakur and MLA Vishnu Khatri and other dignitaries were present.

Chouhan said, “In 75th year of independence, the 308-year-old glory of Islam Nagar is returning. Now it will be known as Jagdishpur. Jagdishpur Fort is known for its architecture.”

“It has a history. However, Dost Mohammad Khan, the fugitive general of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, treacherously killed Raja Narsingh Deora ,” CM added.

CM further said, “In 2008, when the Congress government was at the Centre, we requested changing the name of Islam Nagar again to Jagdishpur. However, the Congress said that it was impossible. The BJP and PM Modi have turned impossible into possible.”

CM said, “Jagdishpur was renamed Islamnagar through treachery and vandalism. This dark past used to hurt the mind of residents. Habibganj railway station has been named after Rani Kamlapati, who sacrificed her life for pride and honour. The old splendour and glory should return.”

“There is no dearth of money for the poor,” said the chief minister and added, “Vikas Yatras are being organized at various places in the state. The names of the poor who are not getting ration are being added. CM Residential Land Rights Scheme was launched for those who don’t have land to live.”

“For the empowerment of women, we have launched the Ladli Bahna scheme. In this, Rs 1,000 will be deposited in the account of poor sisters every month. Family, society, state and country can be strong only when sisters are strong. Entire Madhya Pradesh is my family, if my family is happy then my becoming Chief Minister is successful. Your happiness, the happiness on your face makes our life meaningful,” said Chouhan

