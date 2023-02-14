Bhopal: Kaushiki’s performance delights audience at Bharat Bhawan

Bhopal: Kaushiki Chakraborty perfoms at Bharat Bhawan on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of Kaushiki Chakraborty delighted the audience at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Tuesday evening.

It was part of the second-day of 10-day event organised to mark the 41st foundation day of the multi-art centre. The 42-year-old Kaushiki who belongs to Patiala gharana presented ragas and bandishes, which enchanted the audience of different age groups who were present in good numbers.

Kaushiki is the daughter of Padma Bhushan recipient Indian classical singer Ajoy Chakraborty. She attended Sangeet Research Academy, and was one of the exponents of Patiala gharana. Her repertoire covers pure classical, khayals, dadras, thumris etc and several other forms of Indian music. She is recipient of 2005 BBC Radio 3 Awards for World Music in Asia-Pacific category.

She has performed with her father and husband Parthasarathi Desikan. In 2020, she received Nari Shakti Puraskar. She is a trained Carnatic classical vocalist.

The event began with Mohan Veena recital by Sakshi Shevlikar, which also enchanted the audience. She presented Raga Bageshree in Drut Teen Taal. Ramendra Singh Solanki accompanied Sakshi on tabla.

