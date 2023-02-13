Musical cards to plants: Love takes many forms this Valentine's

Photo by Pexels

Mumbai: Gift cards with lyrics describing the daze of a lover, connecting through gifts like plants, customised gift hampers making the other feel more special, elaborate menus and 'Love All' themes at restaurants are connecting romantic partners on this Valentine's Day. There is something for singles, too!

Nature friendly gifts

Sellers said that the preferences of the buyers range from a normal card to giving plants, which is a new fad among youngsters. “A number of people prefer to give natural plants over other items. They are not just concerned about the environment but want to have some green spaces around them. It is something that has caught on with young people,” said Runish Chheda, owner of Satyam Collections, which is popular for cards and gifts.

Ranging from four to 12 inches, youngsters have bought greenery like good luck plants, succulent plants, flowering cactus and jade plants. “But sales aren't more than what used to be pre-Covid stage,” said Chheda.

Personalised messages

At Archies, which is also known to have a popular gift shop, gift items have been upgraded from the usual heart balloons. Personalised messages are being conveyed through specially crafted box and bottles, calendar of love, showpieces with lights, musical globes, etc. “The items are mostly an upgrade of what normally floods the market. Only they try to be a little more personal and expressive like the musical cards have actual songs over a general music,” said a salesman from Archies.

“SOCIAL is hosting a ‘Stop Light’ themed party for Valentine’s Day,” said Alex Valladares, Chief Marketing Officer, Impresario that looks after SOCIAL. The place has curated three long drinks that will make everyone aware of their relationship status. Green Light for Singles, Red Light for Committed Folks and the SOCIAL Light is ‘Ask Me’ for people who are ready to mingle. Smoke House Deli on the other hand offers candle light dinner with a four course menu and wine.

While there is much for those looking to spend time with partners, there is something for singles, too. The Irish House is celebrating the day for being 'Single' at a special LIIT (Long Island Iced Tea) fest. “Who said being single has to be boring? If you're the kind who'd rather be drunk than be 'drunk on love', then The Irish House has a whole week dedicated just to you,” said Kashyap Gohil, marketing manager at The Irish House.

