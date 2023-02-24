Madhya Pradesh: Sehore getting ready for MP Board HS, higher secondary examinations

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is getting ready to conduct the higher secondary and highschool examinations of the Madhya Pradesh Board, beginning from March 1.

The officials have begun to inspect the examination centres, so that there may not be any problems for the examinees.

Ninety-five examination centres have been set up in the district. Of the 95 centres, eight are considered sensitive for which proper security arrangements will be made, official sources said on Friday.

As many as 40,712 examinees will take the class-10 and the higher secondary examinations in the district.

Of 40,721 candidates, 20, 945 will take highschool examination and 19, 767 will take higher secondary examinasion.

There will be a flying squad in every block. District education officer Sanjay Singh Tomar said there would be a flying squad in every block in the district to stop copying.

The flying squads will keep an eye on each examination centre. The officials will also inspect the centres. Policemen will be deployed at the sensitive examination centres.

According to reports, the sensitive centres are in KhamkhedaJatra village, Ashta, Excellence School in Sehore, Dhuradakala Ashta, Budhni Ghat, Ichhcwar Girls’ School, a girls’ school in Nasrullaganj, and Sanskar School in Ashta.