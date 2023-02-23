Madhya Pradesh: Farmers lack interest in selling wheat at MSP in Sehore

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers in the district are good prices for wheat at purchase centres. So, they are showing a little interest in selling their produce for minimum support price, sources said on Thursday.

According to reports, only 51,000 farmers have so far registered their names for selling their produce for minimum support price.

The farmers are coming to the wheat purchase centres with their produce. The last date for selling wheat for minimum support price is February 28.

Last year, more than one lakh farmers got registered to sell their produce for minimum support price.

The government purchased 4.50 lakh metric tonnes wheat from different purchase centres in the district last year, although the target was to procure six lakh metric tonnes.

160 registration centres set up

As many as 160 centres have been set up in the district to purchase wheat and gram. Nevertheless, the farmers are showing a little interest in getting them registered for selling their produce as they did last year.

Farmers getting higher prices

The prices the farmers are getting at the purchase range from Rs 2,300 a quintal to Rs 3,000 a quintal, the minimum support price fixed by the government is Rs 2,125 a quintal.

Ravi crop area

According to the agriculture department, the area for cultivating wheat was 3.30 lakh hectares. The area fixed for gram and Masoor (red gram) was reduced and area for wheat was increased.

District supplies officer Sunil Kumar Bohit said efforts were being made to encourage farmers so that they might register for selling their produce.

