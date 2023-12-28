Madhya Pradesh: Sehore District Panchayat Chairman Election To Be Held On Saturday

Representational Pic

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The din of the recently held assembly election may have settled, but political activities in the district have become intense, because of the election of district Panchayat chairman on Saturday.

The resignation by BJP leader Gopal Singh Engineer from the post of district Panchayat chairman after his win in the assembly polls has necessitated the election.

So, all political parties have swung into action to elect a new chairman of the Panchayat.

Engineer fielded by the BJP from the Ashta assembly constituency defeated Congress candidate Kamal Singh Chouhan.

Immediately after winning the polls, he resigned from the post of chairman as well as from the membership of the district Panchayat.The district administration has begun the process for the election.

According to sources, before Engineer’s resignation, there were 17 members in the district Panchayat, but now, there are 16 members.

The district Panchayat elections were held one and a half years ago. The Congressbacked Panchayat member Shashank Saxena for the post of chairman against BJP candidate Engineer who got 11 votes and Saxena six.

Jeevan Singh Mandloi was elected deputy chairman.

Immediately after the announcement of date for the election of Panchayat chairman, the political parties have swung into action.

Those who yearn for the post are contacting each member. The BJP leaders want that candidate supported by them should become the chairman of the Panchayat.

According to chief executive officer of district Ashish Tiwari, the election for the post of district Panchayat chairman will be held on Saturday, and the members will be given one hour to file their nominations.