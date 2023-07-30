Madhya Pradesh: Sehore District Hospital Receives 110 Conjunctivitis Cases In A Day | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The eye department of the district hospital received 110 cases of conjunctivitis on Saturday. According to reports, the number of people suffering from eye flu has shot up since July 19.

More than 80 patients afflicted with the disease are daily visiting the district hospital. Sources in the district hospital said the eye department has registered more than 700 cases of eye flu in the past ten days. Schoolchildren are especially afflicted with conjunctivitis.

According to an assistant working in the eye department of the district hospital Sarnam Prajapati, the disease is spreading fast in the city.

The contiguous disease spreads through air causing redness, swelling and irritation to eyes, he said. According to Prajapati, the number of patients has gone up since July 19.

Measures To Remain Safe

Collector Praveen Singh has issued an advisory to keep conjunctivitis under check. He directed the eye department of the district to keep the OPD up to date and advised the parents not to send children down with conjunctivitis to schools.

To keep the disease at bay, everyone must use goggles, the collector said in the advisory. If needed, the administration will launch a drive in schools to check the eyes of the students and treat them accordingly, the collector said.

