MP: Demand For New Footbridge At Omkareshwar Gains Momentum

Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A footbridge, constructed over Narmada River in the temple town of Omkareshwar about four decades ago, is in a dilapidated condition and poses a risk to commuters/ pilgrims.

Therefore, demand for the construction of a new foot overbridge (connecting Nagar Ghat to Omkar Ghat) has been gaining momentum, for ensuring safe and smooth movement of pilgrims.

On February 2023, one of the cables of a suspension bridge on Narmada River here snapped. The incident brought the officials concerned on toes and pedestrian movement on the bridge was suspended. As a result of which, the pressure on the sole footbridge has significantly increased.

In view of the dilapidated condition of the old footbridge, the government should ponder and approve the construction of a new bridge to ensure smooth movement from both sides. New bridge would ease the movement of pilgrims.

Concerned over the safety of pilgrims, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel had reiterated their demand for a foot overbridge on March 20, 2023 but to no avail. Municipal president Omprakash Parihar has urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a new foot overbridge in Omkareshwar but no response has been received till now.

