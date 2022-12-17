Madhya Pradesh seer sits atop 'Shivaling', pictures go viral; invites ire from religious leaders | FP Photo

Jabalpur: Pictures of a seer, Sant Bhaiyaji Sarkar, sitting on a Shivling has gone viral. Sant Bhaiyaji has been in news over the allegations he has levelled against the state government over the Narmada purification project.

The 'objectionable' photo of him sitting on top of the idol of Lord Shiva. These photos have creaed quite a stir with many slamming him for sitting atop a diety's idol.

Terming it an insult to Lord Shiva, the religious leaders said, Sant does not belong to any religious community rather is a hypocrite. Religious leaders also launched a protest against Sant Bhaiya ji Sarkar.

"Sant Bhaiya ji was playing with religious faith by adopting various tactics and such people should be ostracised from society", said religious leaders.

Vice-Chairman of Cow Protection Board Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri Maharaj claimed that Sant Bhaiyaji describes himself as a self-styled Sant even though he does not belong to any Sant tradition.

Sant belongs to people who consider themselves above God and such people should socially boycotted.