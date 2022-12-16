MP: Hindu groups protest against SRK's Pathaan near Jabalpur, demand stopping of Dunki shoot

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Karni Sena in Bedhaghat town near Jabalpur on Friday protested against the movie 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Along with this, protestors protested against another Shah Rukh Khan movie 'Dunki' which is to be shot in Bhedaghat.

Enraged by the 'Besharam Rang' song in the film 'Pathaan', the protesters vehemently opposed the shooting of the film 'Dunki' as well.

The members of the Karni Sena protested holding black and saffron flags in their hands. They raised slogans for a long time and also recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Heavy police force has been deployed in Bhedaghat for security. The protesters gave 10 minutes to the makers to stop the shooting of the film, but it continued even after the stipulated time.

Leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Karni Sena said that SRK has portrayed the saffron colour in an "indecent and objectionable" way in 'Pathaan' and that it will not be tolerated. They also added that the shooting of such movies should not be allowed on the banks of the holy river Narmada.

The protestors stated that the purification of the film shooting site should be done by spraying it with cow’s urine (Gomutra).