 Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed In Ashoknagar, Deputy Collector Issues Guidelines
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed In Ashoknagar, Deputy Collector Issues Guidelines

Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed In Ashoknagar, Deputy Collector Issues Guidelines

The display of weapons and firearms has been prohibited to ensure the safety of the public.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the ongoing cases, Ashoknagar Deputy Collector G S Dhurve has implemented Section 144 from Monday, prohibiting public gatherings and demonstrations until further notice.

In order to organize public processions, rallies, protests, or public meetings, prior permission must be obtained from the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). 

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP supporter from Ashoknagar Yadvendra Singh joins Congress along with 500 workers, alleges...
article-image

Furthermore, explicit written consent from the SDM is also required for the use of sound amplifiers, drums, and firecrackers during public events.

The display of weapons and firearms has been prohibited to ensure the safety of the public.

A ban has been imposed on sending objectionable messages through social media platforms. Additionally, any discussions related to religious, social, caste, or related sensitive issues have also been restricted.

In a late evening announcement, Dhurve released an official statement emphasizing the importance of adhering to these guidelines for the well-being and security of the district.

Read Also
MP: Irked Over Non Allotment Of Land Lease, Tribal Man Brings Monitor Lizard To CMO Chamber In...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed In Ashoknagar, Deputy Collector Issues Guidelines

Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed In Ashoknagar, Deputy Collector Issues Guidelines

Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu To Enjoy Lunch At Minister Jyotiraditya Sindhiya's Royal Jai Vilas...

Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu To Enjoy Lunch At Minister Jyotiraditya Sindhiya's Royal Jai Vilas...

Bhopal: Be Confident, Go To People With Government' Work, Says CM To Congress

Bhopal: Be Confident, Go To People With Government' Work, Says CM To Congress

Bhopal: BJP’s MP Election Rein In Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Hand

Bhopal: BJP’s MP Election Rein In Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Hand

Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s Phone Hacked, Money Demanded

Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s Phone Hacked, Money Demanded