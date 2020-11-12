Madhya Pradesh: Scrub Typhus claims two lives, 11 districts found infected

While Coronavirus is causing infections and deaths all across the state, a bacteria called Scrub Typhus infected people in 11 districts and claimed two lives. People of eleven districts around Panna and Jabalpur districts have been found infected with the bacteria .
Four persons of Panna district showing symptoms of Scrub Typhus were brought to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur. Two of the patients died on Thursday, confirmed Panna CMHO. Four patients who were sent to Jabalpur medical college hail from Pawai, Amanganj, Ajaygarh of Panna districts.
Panna CMHO Dr LK Tiwari said, two deaths due to Scrub Typhus have been reported in Jabalpur medical college. “We are demanding details from Medical College about the death of two patients and the condition of the two others. Eleven districts around Panna and Jabalpur are affected in the state so it is a serious matter for the health department. State government teams visited Panna for the details, ”said CHMO
Additional director health Dr Vina Sinha said, however, said there is nothing to be worried about as it is nothing like Coronavirus. “Scrub typhus spread every year normally. We have sent the team to look into the cases in Panna and other districts,” he added.
Scrub Typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash.
