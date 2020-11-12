Madhya Pradesh: Scrub Typhus claims two lives, 11 districts found infected

While Coronavirus is causing infections and deaths all across the state, a bacteria called Scrub Typhus infected people in 11 districts and claimed two lives. People of eleven districts around Panna and Jabalpur districts have been found infected with the bacteria .

Four persons of Panna district showing symptoms of Scrub Typhus were brought to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur. Two of the patients died on Thursday, confirmed Panna CMHO. Four patients who were sent to Jabalpur medical college hail from Pawai, Amanganj, Ajaygarh of Panna districts.

Panna CMHO Dr LK Tiwari said, two deaths due to Scrub Typhus have been reported in Jabalpur medical college. “We are demanding details from Medical College about the death of two patients and the condition of the two others. Eleven districts around Panna and Jabalpur are affected in the state so it is a serious matter for the health department. State government teams visited Panna for the details, ”said CHMO