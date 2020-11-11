Indore: After low Corona count, Covid case going up

Indore: The relief for citizens over decreasing cases of COVID-19 remained short lived as the virus spread took a U-turn and is again increasing gradually and may create trouble in coming days.

Positive cases of Covid-19 had touched the mark of 52 as the lowest on November 3 and even remained in double digit for nine days between October 30 and November 7.

The number of cases has increased more than double in last one week as it was recorded 128 on November 10.

Witnessing the fluctuation in cases, city experts have raised alarm for and said that the condition would be worse than the earlier peak in the city.

“Not only city but cases of C-menace are increasing in many major cities of the country including Delhi and Mumbai. It is an alert for the citizens to remain vigil and to follow the norms to prevent the disease like they were doing during lockdown,” district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that with the decreasing cases, people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitizers, and following social distancing. “People should celebrate the festival but must keep in mind to follow the COVID protocols as the disease is still with us and fight is on,” Dr Dongre added.

Meanwhile, President of Indian Medical Association-Indore Dr Satish Joshi said that pollution increases double fold during Diwali and the cases of respiratory disease increases post festival every year.

“This year, people need to be extra careful as increase in pollution will lead to increase in COVID cases and other respiratory disorders. Following COVID-19 protocols in the only way to prevent the disease till any final solution comes,” he added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer too appealed to the people to remain cautious as the cases are increasing again.

Number of COVID cases in last few days

Date- Cases

October 27- 148

October 28- 126

October 29- 108

October 30- 89

October 31- 77

November 1- 76

November 2- 61

November 3- 52

November 4- 65

November 5- 74

November 6- 81

November 7- 89

November 8- 108

November 9- 117

November 10- 128