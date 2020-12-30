Madhya Pradesh: Science, tech boost players’ morale during lockdown

Bhopal: Early in the morning, 18-year-old Harshita Tomar wakes up to train at her terrace with the morning dew. The Covid-19 induced lockdown had shut down all the gymnasiums and academies. She had nowhere to go to keep fit. But Tomar had to keep going, without aid.

She had to handle household chores with her grandmother for her mother was stuck outstation in lockdown. Tomar has won a gold at Senior National Sailing Championship in Mumbai after activities resumed. She was in the waters, once again playing her dream. And, she made it count.

Tomar says the activities were shut for seven long months. It was stressful not being in the waters and preparing for the same. Tomar claimed she realized later the lockdown, in fact, benefited her. She used to get the required amount of rest and training. Home-made food made her gain weight, keeping fit with personal training, which she had been trying for two years, she said.

Fighting hard

The Covid-19 outbreak had put the sports sector to an all-out stop. But the Madhya Pradesh sportspersons did not take it as it came. They fought hard to overcome the circumstances and returned with 32 medals, 14 being gold, at three national tournaments, including horse-riding and sailing, within three months after the activities resumed.