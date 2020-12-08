‘Best state’ award for Madhya Pradesh at Global Sports Summit

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has been awarded the ‘Best State for Promoting Sports’ award at the Global Sports Summit, 2020, ceremony. The two-day event by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry began on Tuesday with Union minister for sports Kiren Rijiju as the chief guest.

A sports and fitness exhibition was also held at the Ficci-Turf, 2020, virtually in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Rijiju said sports have the potential of increasing the country’s GDP.

Minister for sports, Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, said the state had come forward as a change-maker in the field of sports. It had achieved great heights during the rule of Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, she added. There were 19 different sports academies currently running in the state, said Scindia. She added that 60% of the women’s hockey team had players from Madhya Pradesh.