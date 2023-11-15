Madhya Pradesh: School Vans Overloaded, Officials Keep Mum

School van carrying students | File Image (Representational Pic)

Unchehara (Satna): Most school vans in Unchehara are overloaded with students, but the administration does not act against them. Accidents may occur any time. According to reports, there are over a dozen private schools in Unchehara, which provide vehicle facility to students.

The schools are taking a huge amount of money from parents in the name of providing bus facility, but most of the buses are overloaded with children. The officials of the transport department, however, do not pay any attention to this irregularity.

The school vehicles do not follow any rules. Children are seen standing on buses, which is against rules, but they are not slapped with any notice. According to a social worker Dinesh Sahu, the administration is not paying any attention.

As a result, the life of children is in danger. A resident Pawan Kumar Kushwaha said the private schools did not follow the rules, but the transport department keeps away from taking action. Another resident Dharmadas Tamrakar said the private school buses do not follow the traffic guidelines.

