Madhya Pradesh: Flag March Taken Out In Different Places

Narmadapuram/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and the police are on alert for the ensuing assembly election to be held on Friday. Flag marches were taken out in all police stations following instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

To maintain peace, policemen have been deployed at vantage points in the city. Men and women constables in plainclothes have been put on duty in different places. Flag march was taken out in the presence of collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police.

The jawans of ITBP and RPCP took part in the flag march. The flag march began from the police control room, and, passing by Meenakshi Chowk, Narmada Mahavidyalaya, over bridge, Hero Honda Chauraha, Satrasta Chowk and Indira Chowk, it terminated at the police control room.

Sub-divisional officer of police Narmadapuram, Parag Saini, said 250 jawans of police, ITBP, Tamil Nadu Force, Home Guard and RPCP took part in the flag march. A report from Satna says, a flag march was organised in Maihar on Tuesday for the election to be held on Friday.

The jawans of district police and CISF took part in the march which passed through various roads and lanes in the city. The purpose of taking out the flag march was to give a strong message to anti social elements.

Poll observers inspects booths

Central election observer R Girish inspected the polling booths in Seoni Malwa on Tuesday. The observer also inspected the security arrangements around the polling booths. He also visited the old primary school where booths were set up.

He directed the officials to arrange for lights and drinking water and get the area cleaned up. He also took feedback on the highly sensitive polling booths and directed the officials to set up security. Girish also inspected the SST check post in Ganjal village. Returning of Seoni Malwal Pramod Gurjar was present during the inspection.

