Madhya Pradesh School Education Department Yet To Post 196 Promoted Lecturers After 2 Months Despite Thousands Of Vacant Principal Posts | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite thousands of principal posts in high schools and higher secondary schools lying vacant, the school education department has failed to issue posting orders for 196 promoted lecturers even two months after their promotion.

The delay is affecting the administrative and academic functioning of schools, while the promoted teachers remain unable to take charge of their new positions.

The department issued promotion orders for 196 lecturers to the post of principal on August 25.

However, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has yet to issue their posting orders, leaving the teachers waiting for their new assignments.

The delay has triggered resentment among teachers, particularly those nearing retirement, who fear they may not receive the full benefits of their promotion in time.

Upendra Kaushal, state working president of the Government Teachers' Organisation, said thousands of principal posts were vacant across the state and lecturers had already been promoted.

Despite this, posting orders had not been issued even after two months, he said.