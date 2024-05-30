Madhya Pradesh: School Dept Launches Swayam Siddhi Chatbot To Promote Digital Learning

Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has launched Swayam Siddhi chatbot for students to promote digital learning from home during summer vacation. This bot, which functions like an app, is a modern technological tool designed for specific tasks or activities, with all relevant information loaded. Through this bot, students can practice and master the concepts taught in school from the comfort of their homes.

It is an AI-based chatbot that sends weekly practice questions to students from grades 1 to 12. The bot not only facilitates home learning but also introduces students to new dimensions of education.

Every Saturday, students can practice subjects with exercises remaining live on website throughout the week. After completing the practice, students receive an answer key and appropriate remedial videos for incorrectly answered questions, providing them with ample learning opportunities.

The officials associated with the chatbot told Free Press that the bot was exclusively created for the students of Madhya Pradesh. Every week, students get more than 30 multiple choice questions to answer. Registering on the bot is simple. Students can register using their Samagra ID and start using it immediately. The bot can also be accessed via internet link.