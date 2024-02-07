Madhya Pradesh: School Building In Ruins, Accident Waiting To Happen In Satna | FP Photo

Unchahara (Satna): The new building of a government-run higher secondary school at Ichaul in Unchahara development block in the district is in ruins. Plasters of its roof peel off daily and the teachers, including the principal, either work under it, risking their lives or sit outside the building to take classes. But the district administration barely pays any heed to the problems the teachers and the students are facing because of the dilapidated state of the building.

According to sources in the school, local newspapers have highlighted the issue about which the administration has also been informed. The complaints have, however, fallen on deaf ears, sources further said, adding that the entire roof may fall any day causing a major accident. In-charge principal of the school Archana Tiwari said a complaint about the school building had been sent to the higher-ups in the administration and the education department.

Because the officials have yet to repair the building, the teachers are working in it, she said, adding that accident may occur any day. Sources further said that local legislator Nagendra Singh Judev was informed about the condition of the school building.

Judev is set to hold a meeting with the officials of the education department on Wednesday. There are plans to run the school from the old building which is better than the present one, sources said. Meanwhile, local residents demanded that the new school building should be constructed near Surahi temple where land is available.