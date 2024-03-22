Madhya Pradesh: Satpura Tiger Reserve Gets 8 Swamp Deer Sent From Kanha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura Tiger Reserve received eight hard ground swamp deer from Kanha Tiger Reserve on Thursday. Now, Satpura Tiger Reserve has around 203 swamp deer. Earlier, there were no swamp deer in Satpura. Thanks to the translocation plan, it now has a sizable population of Swamp Deer. The field director of Satpura Tiger Reserve L Krishnamurthy said that it was on Thursday that another lot of swamp deer arrived from Kanha.

Kahna Tiger Reserve field director SK Singh said, “We tried to catch at least 15 swamp deer from the enclosure but only eight could be caught and they were translocated to Satpura.” As of now, Kanha Tiger Reserve has around 930 swamp deer. Earlier, across the country, Kanha was the only place which had the population of hard ground swamp deer.

To protect the hard ground swamp deer population, it was decided to translocate them so that they could be protected in case of outbreak of epidemic or any other disease. Deputy director of Kanha Tiger Reserve Puneet Goyal said earlier, there were no swamp deer in Satpura. In the first phase, around 50 were sent to Satpura from Kanha and later on more were sent.

Overall 100 swamp deer have been sent to Satpura so far. Likewise, 48 swamp deer were sent to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and some were sent to Van Vihar National Park. Notably, across the country, three species of swamp deer are found and one of them is hard ground swamp deer. The other two species are found in Kaziranga and Uttar Pradesh’s Tarai area.