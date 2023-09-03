 Madhya Pradesh: Satna Scientist Part Of Mission Aditya L-1
Richa Pathak makes district and state proud

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 02:12 AM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A scientist from Satna, Richa Pathak, has made the district as well as the state proud for her contribution to the first mission to the sun (Surya Mission), Aditya L-1.  

Pathak, who is working for ISRO, is a resident of the Bharhut Nagar area in the district.  

Her father Virendra Veer Pathak has retired from Jal Sansthan. She is part of the design team of Aditya L-1 which is being launched from Sriharikota on Sunday. She joined ISRO in 2006 as scientist-C. 

Now, she has been elevated to scientist-F.  

Deputy project director of GSAT-31  

Richa Pathak was the project director of GSAT-31, the satellite which was launched from French Guiana space centre in 2019. ISRO gave her Young Scientist Merit Award for outstanding contribution in space research. In honour of Pathak, the Indian Postal Services released a stamp under My Stop scheme. (box) Father, brother, husband – all engineers The father of Richa Pathak, Virendra Vir Pathak, who retired as SDO from Jal Sansthan, is an engineer. Her husband is also working for ISRO in Bengaluru. Her mother is a housewife.

