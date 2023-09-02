Madhya Pradesh: Satna Man Stabs Friend To Death, Takes Him To Hospital

Representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man stabbed his 22-year-old friend and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The person who stabbed his friend escaped from the hospital, the police said.

When the police got information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and arrested the criminal.

According to reports, Ishu Kewat took his friend, a resident of Rigra under Nadan rural police station, Rohit Dahia (22), to a community health centre at Amarpatan in a bad condition.

After examining the injured, when the doctors declared him dead, Kewat escaped from the hospital. The hospital informed the Amarpatan police station.

Police station in-charge Aditya Sen said Ishu had been arrested and handed over to Nadan rural police.

According to city superintendent of police Rajiv Pathak, the relatives of Ishu said he was cutting a cucumber sitting in his vegetable.

When Rohit Ishu embraced in a drunken state, the knife he was using to cut cucumber accidentally entered Rohit’s stomach.

On the other hand, the relatives of Rajaram said both Rohit and Ishu fought with each other.

In the scuffle, Ishu stabbed Rohit to death, Pathak said, adding that Ishu was being questioned.