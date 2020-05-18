Madhya Pradesh: Sanwer Congress leaders cross over to BJP, Kamal Nath expresses anger

Many Congress leaders from Sanwer area in Indore district crossed over to the BJP on Monday.

The Congress leaders who joined the rival camp along with water resources minister Tulsi Silawat took BJP membership in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president VD Sharma.

Those who joined the BJP were block Congress president Bharat Singh Chouhan, former president of Sanwer Nagar Parishad Dileep Choudhary, former chairman of district Panchayat Hukum Singh Sankhala, Nagji Ram Thakurm Hukum Singh Patel and Om Seth.

All of them are from Sanwer area and their crossover to the BJP rattled the Congress. Former chief minister Kamal Nath was angry about it and said instead of helping the migrant labourers, the ruling party was busy breaking the Congress.

Nath said the BJP was not keen on saving people from the corona pandemic, but it is interested in protecting its government. The ruling party’s priority is to stick to power by fair means or foul, Nath said.

Silawat said many Congress leaders would join the BJP before the by-elections.

Other leaders to follow suit

The Congress has recently expelled some of its leaders from the party in Sanchi. Many leaders from Gwalior, Chambal and other places where the by-elections will be held may join the BJP. Some of the Congress leaders from these areas are in touch with the legislators who crossed over to the BJP. Several things could not be decided because of the lockdown. According to sources, some of the Congress leaders have also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.