Madhya Pradesh: Sand-Filled Dumper Confiscated In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The companies have taken contracts for 118 mines for Rs 175 crore in the district through various auctions, sources in the mining department said.

According to reports, the police and the officials of the mining department caught a sand-filled dumper near Green Park motel on the night of December 6 after getting information from the staff of a private mining company.

The dumper was carrying sand, dug out from Nimsadia mine, without giving any royalty to the government, sources said. After seizing the dumper, the police parked it on the premises of the rural police station.

Mining inspector Pinki Chouhan said that a team, comprising the officials of the mining department and police, confiscated the dumper on the basis of information given by the mining company.

Nevertheless, no FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. There is an order of the high court that FIR should be lodged against the owner of the vehicle and its driver for carrying illegally mined sand.

According to mining officer Divesh Markam, the dumper was loaded with sand in the Tawa river.

Markam said that action would be taken against the dumper owner. Sources in the mining department said the dumper belonged to Kripesh Yadav.

In charge of the rural police station Praveen Chouhan said the dumper had been parked on police station premises, but an FIR was not lodged in that case.