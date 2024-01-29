Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Smart City Tableau Declared Best Tableau At R-Day Parade | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The tableau of Sagar Smart City was adjudged as the second-best tableau at Republic Day parade held on PTC ground in Sagar on Republic Day. The tableau showcased projects related to city development undertaken by Sagar Smart City Limited as part of Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India.

The parade, featuring floats from different departments, was adjudged the second-best. The highlight of the tableau was the newly constructed Sagar Municipal Corporation building and how it will play a crucial role in the better management and activities of the municipal corporation.

Additionally, the tableau showcases Sagar Smart City’s Incubation Centre building, which will support the vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Atmnirbhar Sagar by promoting start-ups and entrepreneurs. Tableau also featured newly constructed inter-city bus terminals near Bhopal Road and the new RTO.

The tableau was organised by Sagar Smart City Limited under the guidance of Collector and Deputy President Deepak Arya and Corporation Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Sagar Smart City, Chandra Shekhar Shukla.

Read Also Videos: Ugly Fighting Scenes Unfold In Maldives Parliament As Ruling Party MPs Disrupt Speaker

NavnidhHassomal Lakhani School Awarded By Governor, CM For Scintillating Republic Day Performance

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School received award from Governor Mangubhai Patel and chief minister Mohan Yadav for scintillating Republic Day performance at Lal Parade ground of the city.

On 75th Republic Day, about 200 students presented dance and cultural programmes at Lal Parade ground where Governor Mangubhai Patel and chief minister Mohan Yadav were special guests. The dance programme was themed as, ‘sar par Himalaya ka chhatr hai’. After the dance performances, the award ceremony was held at Ravindra Bhawanl.

School principal Amrita Motwani, member of the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society AC Sadhwani and other dignitaries were present. Society chairman Siddh Bhauji lauded efforts of students who bagged the award, and told them to keep shining like this in the future too.