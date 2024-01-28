Videos: Ugly Fighting Scenes Unfold In Maldives Parliament As Ruling Party MPs Disrupt Speaker

Tensions erupted in the Maldives Parliament today as members of the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and People’s National Congress (PNC) coalition resorted to physical altercations, disrupting proceedings. The chaotic scenes unfolded as government MPs attempted to prevent the speaker from continuing the parliamentary session, which was crucial for the approval of Muizzu's cabinet.

Watch: Maldives Parliament witnesses physical altercation after Government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disrupt proceeding over Parliament & Speakers' functioning. Key vote was to take place today over Parliamentary approval for the Muizzu cabinet.



Exclusive video from inside: pic.twitter.com/FwWj80uuyL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

Watch: More videos emerge from the Maldives Parliament as Govt MPs disrupt Parliament proceedings. pic.twitter.com/Zt1zlnuyS3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

More dramatic visuals from Maldives Parliament. Members of the ruling party are attempting to prevent the speaker from continuing the parliamentary session amid vote on the approval of Muizzu's Cabinet.pic.twitter.com/jBY5FmoOFT https://t.co/PHxt4CiOuS — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

Maldives Parliament witnesses ruckus. Govt MP Shaheem gets a beating, as fellow MPs intervene to stop it. https://t.co/yzV2AHLVo1 pic.twitter.com/Bt4HNvyq6E — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

The key vote on the parliamentary approval for the cabinet was scheduled to take place today. However, members of the opposition, expressing reservations about certain cabinet members, withheld approval for four key ministers. The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats, holding a significant majority in the parliament, collectively decided to block approval for specific cabinet members, citing concerns over their suitability for the roles.

Prior to the vote, dramatic scenes emerged as opposition MPs were barred from entering the parliament floor, heightening the political standoff. Meanwhile, inside the chamber, the Maldives Parliament speaker was seen covering his ears as MPs resorted to unconventional methods, including playing musical instruments, to express their dissent.

Dramatic visuals from Maldives Parliament as opposition MPs are prevented from entering Parliament floor ahead of Parliamentary approval of Muizzu's Cabinet. Vote was to take place today, but opposition has some reservations on Muizzu's Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/IunpHKxZ3P — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

Maldives Parliament speaker covers his ears as MPs play music instrument. pic.twitter.com/AD1YzkycLL — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 28, 2024

The government, previously assured of the cabinet's constitutional compliance by the Government Oversight Committee in December, has expressed dismay over the opposition's refusal to approve the nominated ministers. The ruling coalition views this action as a deliberate attempt to impede the government's functioning, further exacerbating the political tensions in the Maldives.