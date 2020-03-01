Madhya Pradesh: Sagar collector orders probe into black-marketing of blood

BHOPAL: Sagar collector has ordered for probe into the alleged black-marketing of blood after blood donation camps.

Probe order has been given on the basis of complaint of district Hospital Sagar civil surgeon Dr Virendra Singh Thakur that NGO Jeevan Rekha wants to supply blood, collected by holding blood donation camp, for profit in Bhopal, Vidisha, and other nearby districts while there are many patients are moving from pillar to post for blood in Sagar district.

As per complaint, NGO Jeevan Rekha run by one Goldi Arora held a blood donation camp in association with HDFC bank, Bina.

District collector has instructed CMHO (Sagar) for the probe.

He will probe the entire controversy over blood donation camp and supply of blood in the districts. Whether permission for blood donation camp was taken by competent authority or nor is also issue in the complaint.

District administration swung into action regarding probe. NGO working is under scanner of district administration.

Sources informed that in the private hospitals people pays thousands for the blood to the hospitals in emergency cases.

Supply on wish & will NGO holding donation camp

Medical Superintendent Hamidia Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava said, “Generally, blood is utilised locally after donation as always there is need of blood. But as NGO has organised blood donation camp, it is wish and will of NGO to supply blood. If hospital arranges blood then Rs 900 per 300ml is charged while in case of donation, it costs Rs100.”