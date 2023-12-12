Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Collector Directs Officials To Benefit People Under Centre’s Schemes |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge collector Chandrashekhar Shukla has directed the officials to benefit the poor under the government welfare schemes during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Shukla said Yatra was being taken out to provide benefits of welfare schemes to the poor.

He issued the directive at a meeting with senior officials of the district administration.

Additional collector Sapna Tripathi, chief executive officer of the district Panchayat PC Sharma city magistrate Shailendra Singh and other officials were present at the meeting.

Mobile vans carrying the schemes of the Central Government will enter Sagar city on December 14 and remain there till December 19.

Camps have been set up at 11 important places. The poor will be given the benefits of the government schemes through the mobile vans and at the camps.

The mobiles will also inform how the citizens can get benefits of the welfare schemes.

The citizens will be informed about the places where the camps are being organised.

Shukla directed the officials to make seating arrangements, drinking water and other facilities at the camps.

The citizens will be given benefits under Prime Minister’s Swanidhi Yojna, Vishwakarma Yojna, Ujjawala Yojna, Mudra Yojna and other schemes.

Likewise camps to give benefits to the people in rural areas will be held.

The citizens will be given benefits under Ayushman Bharat Yojna, PM Gharib Kalyan Yojna, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojna, Kisan credit card and other schemes.

Shukla directed the officials to benefit as many people as possible by setting up department-wise counters at the camps.

Officials asked to solve CM Helpline cases

Incharge collector held the time-limit with the officials of various departments at the collectorate auditorium on Monday. He directed the officials to work out all the cases before December 31. He reviewed all the CM Helpline cases and asked the officials to solve them.