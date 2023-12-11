Madhya Pradesh: Filmy Reunion! Khandwa Man Who Moved To Mumbai Comes Back After 28 Years | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sunday brought great happiness for Dinesh Lovanshi and his family, as he was reunited with them after 28 years. Dinesh, alias Deenu, who had been separated from his family for nearly three decades, couldn't control his joy as he finally embraced his loved ones once again. The emotional reunion was filled with tears of joy.

Dinesh not only told the names of every member of our family but also every child in the village. An Aadhaar card in his name was also found with him.

Dinesh said, "He started doing catering work in Mumbai. There, he lived in a room with 3–4 friends from Bihar and UP. Meanwhile, he reached Ashapur three times to come home. But he doesn't know what will happen. It felt as if someone had performed a tantric ritual on him, and he was not letting him come home.

Real Dinesh | FP Photo

In the meantime, the family was in deep shock to uncover the truth about the person who has been living with them for the last 13 years, claiming himself to be Dinesh. They couldn't believe that the person they had trusted and considered a part of their family was an imposter all along. The revelation left them questioning their judgment and wondering how they could have been deceived for so long.

After disclosing the truth, the imposter who is currently in Uttar Pradesh, claiming himself as Kalyan Giri Maharaj, said that he couldn't speak the truth because he didn't want to break the heart of the family. Dinesh’s family said that when they called him on his phone and told him that they had met the 'real' Dinesh, he replied that it was good.

According to Dinesh’s father, Jageshwar Lovanshi, in 1995, Dinesh, a resident of Kalaam Khurd village, had left home for some work, after which he did not return home. At that time, he was just 16 years old.

"About 15 years after my son's missing, we met 'Baba', and he became part of our family. During these 13 years, he never cheated us or played with our emotions," the father said.

Sharing about how he met Kalyan Giri Maharaj, Vinod, the brother of Deenu, said that a Baba came to the village. His appearance is similar to that of his brother. Intrigued by the resemblance, Vinod brought him to his place, and started living together.

He also revealed the names of his grandfather and father, and he had a tattoo of ‘Dinu’ on his hand. Following this, Vinod and his family chose to accept the Baba as their long-lost brother and son, hoping for a miracle that would reunite them with their loved one.

Baba used to visit Haridwar, Mount Abu

Vinod said that Baba had said that after leaving home, he became a Sant. He was associated with an Akhara in Haridwar and later got his new name, Kalyan Giri Maharaj. They were taken in by his words.

During these 13 years, he performed a yagya in the village and built a temple on a hill outside the village. People from nearby villages also started believing and asking about him. Sometimes he used to stay at home, and sometimes he used to go to Haridwar, Mount Abu, or other places. He had also gotten an Aadhaar card and other documents made in the name of Dinesh.

Baba had asked for share of land

Baba used to be involved in exorcist activities in the village. He also claimed to solve many types of problems. Vinod said, "We are three brothers. The father had given shares in the land to two brothers, and a few days ago, Baba also demanded his share of land. We agreed to give his share, and soon we are going to start the process as well. But in the meantime, we met 'real' Dinesh."