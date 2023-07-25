Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Civic Body Gets Ready For Cleanliness Survey | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Sagar Municipal Corporation are preparing for the Cleanliness Survey-2023 on the basis of the norms fixed by the government.

At the same time, the civic body has also launched a campaign to make the residents aware of the importance of cleanliness drive and to give good ranking to the work of the civic body.

As part of the drive, the citizens have been told how to reduce the amount of household garbage and how to segregate wet rubbish from dry refuse before putting it in the civic body’s vehicles for further disposal. They have also been told not to use polythene bags.

The members of women self-help groups, formed by the civic body’s NULM branch, have launched the campaign. The civic body has appealed to the citizens to give feedback as much as possible about the cleanliness till August 16.

The members of the self-help groups are visiting the government offices, private organisations and meeting the citizens informing them about the importance of giving good ranking to their city in the Cleanliness Survey-2023.

A few members of the self-help group visited Gopalganj ward and segregated wet household garbage from dry waste on the spot. They also told the residents how to make fertiliser in a Matka (pitcher).

They appealed to directors of private institutions and officials of banks and government organisations to encourage the citizens visiting their offices to give feedback on cleanliness for the survey.

