 Residents Of 2 Villages In MP's Damoh District Evacuated After Leakage In Pond: Officials
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalResidents Of 2 Villages In MP's Damoh District Evacuated After Leakage In Pond: Officials

Residents Of 2 Villages In MP's Damoh District Evacuated After Leakage In Pond: Officials

The action was taken following the information of leakage in the Poudi pond on Monday

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of two villages located near a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district have been shifted to safer places after leakage in the water body, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following the information of leakage in the Poudi pond on Monday, tehsildar Monika Baghmare said.

Locals claimed the leakage further increased on Tuesday morning, resulting in water-logging in both Poudi and Jetgarh villages.

The tehsildar said she visited the spot along with the Water Resource Department officials after getting the information on Monday and found water flow from the leakage in the pond was increasing.

Following the instructions from district collector Mayank Agrawal, the residents of villages Poudi and Jetgarh were evacuated, she said.

Agrawal said the villagers were shifted to safer areas. PTI COR ADU GK

Read Also
Bhopal: Lokayukta Team Of Jabalpur Tries To Catch Patwari Who Eats Bribery Amount In Katni
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM To Visit Bankhedi, Seoni-Malwa Today In View Of Vikas Parv

Madhya Pradesh: CM To Visit Bankhedi, Seoni-Malwa Today In View Of Vikas Parv

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Assaulted At Liquor Shop Goes Missing

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Assaulted At Liquor Shop Goes Missing

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Civic Body Gets Ready For Cleanliness Survey

Madhya Pradesh: Sagar Civic Body Gets Ready For Cleanliness Survey

Madhya Pradesh: Heated Exchange Takes Place at BJP Meeting In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Heated Exchange Takes Place at BJP Meeting In Chhatarpur

Residents Of 2 Villages In MP's Damoh District Evacuated After Leakage In Pond: Officials

Residents Of 2 Villages In MP's Damoh District Evacuated After Leakage In Pond: Officials