Madhya Pradesh: Sabhi Ko Ram Ram, Tweets Shivraj Two Days Ahead Of BJP MLAs' Meeting |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted 'Sabhi ko Ram Ram,' two days prior to the expected announcement day of the new CM of Madhya Pradesh, which is making people wonder if Chouhan is just greeting or parting ways.

The post, which included a photo of Chouhan with his hands clasped together, generated conjecture because "Ram Ram" is a used as both a greeting as well as a farewell statement.

However, in the wake of the BJP's resounding triumph in last month's assembly elections, state BJP chairman V D Sharma insisted that the MLAs and the senior leadership will choose the state's next chief minister.

"The three (central) observers will arrive here on Monday morning. The MLAs will meet at 4 pm to elect their leader. Invitations have been sent to the MLAs. The process of the party would be followed and a decision will be taken," Sharma told reporters.

When asked about Chouhan's tweet, he said, "This is Lord Ram's country. On January 22, a grand idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. We greet each other in the morning by saying `Ram, Ram'. It is our culture to start the day with the name of Ram."