 Madhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram

Traffic police DSP Santosh Mishra said that as much as Rs 80,000 was collected as fine from all the defaulters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As per the orders of Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) carried out the inspection of 150 buses on Sunday. Various safety measures were found to missing in 80 buses, after which challans were issued to drivers.

Traffic police DSP Santosh Mishra said that as much as Rs 80,000 was collected as fine from all the defaulters. The parameters on which the buses were checked included pressure horn, lights, tyre conditions, uniform of the driver, overloading and others. During inspection, RTO officer Nisha Chouhan, traffic DSP Santosh Mishra, and other police personnel were also present.

Read Also
MP: Meet 'Water Woman' Shipra Pathak Who Undertook 4,000 km Padyatra From Ayodhya To Rameshwaram To...
article-image
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Heard At All Booths

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Heard At All Booths | File

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Heard At All Booths

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The 108th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat programme was heard at all the booths in Narmadapuram. District BJP president Madhavdas Aggarwal said Prime Minister's heartfelt address before the beginning of New Year caused excitement and make everyone aware.

While addressing the countrymen, Prime Minister said that we have to continuously work for India’s development. In this address, PM Modi also discussed physical and mental health with health experts and by sharing their knowledge and experience, the experts have given new strength to the resolve of a healthy India.

“I urge all the people of the state to take special care of their health and make an important contribution in realising the Prime Minister's dream of Fit India,” BJP leader Prashant Dixit said. He said Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat programme was a source of inspiration for all of us. The above information was given by District Media incharge Amit Mahala. 

Read Also
MP Minister Chauhan: Point Of Good Education Is To Have Good Life
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Fog Disrupts Normal Life In Unchehara, Admin Fails To Provide Necessary Arrangements...

Madhya Pradesh: Fog Disrupts Normal Life In Unchehara, Admin Fails To Provide Necessary Arrangements...

'After Being CM For 17 Years, There Is...': Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'After Being CM For 17 Years, There Is...': Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP: Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur Overcrowded As Truck Drivers' Strike Leads To Shortage Of Petrol,...

MP: Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur Overcrowded As Truck Drivers' Strike Leads To Shortage Of Petrol,...

Bhopal: 2023 Saw Decisive Push Against Child Marriage

Bhopal: 2023 Saw Decisive Push Against Child Marriage