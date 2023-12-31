Madhya Pradesh: RTO, Traffic Police Conduct Inspection Of 150 Buses, 80 Penalised In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): As per the orders of Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) carried out the inspection of 150 buses on Sunday. Various safety measures were found to missing in 80 buses, after which challans were issued to drivers.

Traffic police DSP Santosh Mishra said that as much as Rs 80,000 was collected as fine from all the defaulters. The parameters on which the buses were checked included pressure horn, lights, tyre conditions, uniform of the driver, overloading and others. During inspection, RTO officer Nisha Chouhan, traffic DSP Santosh Mishra, and other police personnel were also present.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Heard At All Booths

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The 108th broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat programme was heard at all the booths in Narmadapuram. District BJP president Madhavdas Aggarwal said Prime Minister's heartfelt address before the beginning of New Year caused excitement and make everyone aware.

While addressing the countrymen, Prime Minister said that we have to continuously work for India’s development. In this address, PM Modi also discussed physical and mental health with health experts and by sharing their knowledge and experience, the experts have given new strength to the resolve of a healthy India.

“I urge all the people of the state to take special care of their health and make an important contribution in realising the Prime Minister's dream of Fit India,” BJP leader Prashant Dixit said. He said Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat programme was a source of inspiration for all of us. The above information was given by District Media incharge Amit Mahala.