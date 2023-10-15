Madhya Pradesh: Rs 46L Seized From Train Passenger In Satna

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The RPF personnel of the West-Central Railway in Jabalpur seized Rs 46 lakh from a passenger of Godan Express on Friday night, official sources said.

The trains are being checked after the instructions of divisional railway security commissioner in Jabalpur Arun Tripathi. The passenger, from whom the money was seized, was identified as Abhishek Prajapati, sources said.

A team of RPF personnel comprising sub-inspectors MP Mishra, Lokesh Patel and constables Keshbali and Chetram Prajapati was checking the compartments of Godan Express.

On suspicion, they wanted to check the bag of a passenger, but he told the RPF not to check it and had an altercation with them. The team members took the bag to the RPF station in Satna and when they opened it, they found Rs 46 lakh in the bag.

The passenger who was carrying the bag identified himself as Abhishek Prajapati, a resident of Agar road, Ghosla under Raghvi police, Ujjain. He, however, could not produce any paper in connection with the cash he was carrying.

