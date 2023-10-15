 Madhya Pradesh: Rs 46L Seized From Train Passenger In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Rs 46L Seized From Train Passenger In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 46L Seized From Train Passenger In Satna

The trains are being checked after the instructions of divisional railway security commissioner in Jabalpur Arun Tripathi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The RPF personnel of the West-Central Railway in Jabalpur seized Rs 46 lakh from a passenger of Godan Express on Friday night, official sources said.

The trains are being checked after the instructions of divisional railway security commissioner in Jabalpur Arun Tripathi. The passenger, from whom the money was seized, was identified as Abhishek Prajapati, sources said.

A team of RPF personnel comprising sub-inspectors MP Mishra, Lokesh Patel and constables Keshbali and Chetram Prajapati was checking the compartments of Godan Express.

On suspicion, they wanted to check the bag of a passenger, but he told the RPF not to check it and had an altercation with them. The team members took the bag to the RPF station in Satna and when they opened it, they found Rs 46 lakh in the bag.

The passenger who was carrying the bag identified himself as Abhishek Prajapati, a resident of Agar road, Ghosla under Raghvi police, Ujjain. He, however, could not produce any paper in connection with the cash he was carrying.

Read Also
MP Poll Scroll: 'Voters Don’t Follow Our Opinion, Then Why Should I Take Risk,' Says...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna

MP: Motorist Loses Life In Head-On Collision With Another Bike In Satna

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: Commute Of Heavy Vehicles Prohibited On Budhni Flyover

MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked

MP: College Student Stalked, Molested In Satna, Accused Booked

MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

MP: Burglars Escape With Jewellery Worth Rs 1L  

MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest

MP: Samaritan Student Wins Silver In Skipping Contest