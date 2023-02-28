Madhya Pradesh: Rs 1 crore to be spent on bringing 3 more elephants to Satpura National Park

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura National Park situated in Narmadapuram district will get three more elephants from Karnataka. However, its authorities are waiting for the nod from Karnataka to execute the plan.

“ We have prepared plan to bring three elephants from Karnataka. Necessary approvals have been taken in connection with the project. Rs 1 crore will be spent to bring three elephants from Karnataka,” Satpura National Park Director L Krishnamurthy told Free Press.

The three elephants would be brought by road in heavy vehicles. Eleven elephants have been brought to Satpura National Park so far by road. There is target to have at least 14 elephants.

The elephants are mainly used for patrolling and to search the felines. Other national parks also demand elephants from Satpura National Park. For instance, Kuno National Park had sought two elephants from Satpura National Park to trace a leopard, which had sneaked into enclosures made for Namibian cheetahs.

Satpura National Park has good number of tigers, leopards and other wild animals.