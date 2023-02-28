e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi crime: 1 injured after 2 men open fire at cable office staff in Chanchal Park area; WATCH

Delhi crime: 1 injured after 2 men open fire at cable office staff in Chanchal Park area; WATCH

A 22-year-old man, identified as Hitesh sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly fired upon three rounds by the attackers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Delhi crime: 1 injured after 2 men open fire at cable office staff in Chanchal Park area; WATCH |

The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Delhi's Chanchal Park on Monday. Two men entered the office and opened fire on the people sitting inside. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

In the CCTV footage that has surfaced on the internet, one can see that three men entered the office and open fired at the people inside the office.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Hitesh sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly fired upon three rounds by the attackers. As per Delhi Police, three bike-borne miscreants reached in front of a Cable and WiFi office, located at Som Bazar road, Chanchal Park, before two of them barged into the office and fired at Hitesh.

"A PCR call was received in Ranhola Police Station regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Chanchal Park Delhi. During the enquiry, it was found that three unknown boys came on an Apache motorcycle in front of a Cable & WiFi office at Plot no. 4, Khasra no. 5/21, Som Bazar road, Chanchal park Delhi. Out of them, two boys entered the above office and one of them fired three rounds on one Hitesh," Delhi Police told news agency ANI, adding that the gunmen fired around 15 rounds from outside before fleeing the spot.

"A total of 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office and three mpty cartridges were found lying inside the office. However, the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," police added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Read Also
ED arrests 2, including Delhi school teacher, in cheating case; siphoned off ₹ 2 crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi crime: 1 injured after 2 men open fire at cable office staff in Chanchal Park area; WATCH

Delhi crime: 1 injured after 2 men open fire at cable office staff in Chanchal Park area; WATCH

Delhi crime: Police special cell arrests ex-BSF employee for siphoning off ₹ 70 lakh through...

Delhi crime: Police special cell arrests ex-BSF employee for siphoning off ₹ 70 lakh through...

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

SC to hear Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in excise policy case today

SC to hear Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in excise policy case today

Umesh Pal murder: Allahabad court to hear today jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed's wife's plea

Umesh Pal murder: Allahabad court to hear today jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed's wife's plea