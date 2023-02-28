Delhi crime: 1 injured after 2 men open fire at cable office staff in Chanchal Park area; WATCH |

The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Delhi's Chanchal Park on Monday. Two men entered the office and opened fire on the people sitting inside. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | A PCR call was received regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Delhi's Chanchal Park. Three boys entered the office and opened fire on the people sitting inside. One person has been injured; investigation underway: DCP Outer



(CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/aRvlb5DkoK — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

In the CCTV footage that has surfaced on the internet, one can see that three men entered the office and open fired at the people inside the office.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Hitesh sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly fired upon three rounds by the attackers. As per Delhi Police, three bike-borne miscreants reached in front of a Cable and WiFi office, located at Som Bazar road, Chanchal Park, before two of them barged into the office and fired at Hitesh.

"A PCR call was received in Ranhola Police Station regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Chanchal Park Delhi. During the enquiry, it was found that three unknown boys came on an Apache motorcycle in front of a Cable & WiFi office at Plot no. 4, Khasra no. 5/21, Som Bazar road, Chanchal park Delhi. Out of them, two boys entered the above office and one of them fired three rounds on one Hitesh," Delhi Police told news agency ANI, adding that the gunmen fired around 15 rounds from outside before fleeing the spot.

"A total of 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office and three mpty cartridges were found lying inside the office. However, the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," police added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.