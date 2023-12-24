Madhya Pradesh: RPF Head Constable Gets 4-Year RI For Taking Bribe In Narmadapuram

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Jafar Iqbal has sentenced ahead constable of RPF to four years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him for taking a bribe from a vendor who was selling various articles in Ramji Baba fair.

According to reports, complainant Shivkumar Yadav was selling various articles in Ramji Baba fair from one place to another. RPF head constable Jitendra Kumar Verma made a case against him that he was selling stolen goods and seized all the articles from his possession.

When Verma demanded Rs 1,000 against releasing his articles, Yadav was ready to give Rs 900. Afterwards, he sent a complaint to Lokayukta.

Yadav’s conservation with Verma was recorded and Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap and caught the head constable while was he taking the bribe on February 27, 2018.

Lokayukta inspector Amresh Bhore led the trap team. Aftewards, Verma was presented before the special court in Narmadapuram.

Shivraj Gets Rousing Welcome In Villages

Former CM offers prayers at Narmada

Anuppur Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at the Narmada river on Saturday during his two-day stay in Amarkantak. He also interacted with the party workers.

When he was returning home, the BJP workers in Anuppur district welcomed Chouan in Sakra village. Hundreds of women were also present at the event. He held interaction with the party workers at the residence of the BJP’s district unit president Vishwanath Singh.

Ladli Behnas embrace Shivraj Bhaiyya, cry At the Podki Sakra trisection in BhejriRajendragram, a large number of women were present to welcome Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They said that they had voted for their Shivraj Bhaiyaya and not for the BJP. Chouhan assured his Behnas that he would not go anywhere and continue to work for the welfare of the state.